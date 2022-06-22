Sarkodie has made pubic the real reason as to how he was able to bring home the prestigious BET: International Act category

He shared that the board of the award scheme made it known to him that it was the aggressive nature of his fan base, Sarknatives, that helped him win

After winning the award three times, Sarkodie acknowledged the efforts of his fans and said it was fulfilling to bag the awards

Multi-award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has revealed the real reason how he was able to bag his first-ever BET Award back in 2012.

In an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said he won his first BET Award as result of having “aggressive fans”.

According to him, after being the first Ghanaian to win the BET, the board of the prestigious international award show told him that

“Your fans are very aggressive”

Sarkodie hinted that earning a nomination in the BET: International Act category, and consequently sweeping home the award was due to the influence of his fans on social media.

The three-time BET Award winner further added that the success of his album, Rapperholic, at the time, also played a significant role in bagging the award.

Speaking about what the enviable award meant to him at the time after winning it for the first time and two times after, he said it was a fulfilling feeling.

He added that it was a sign that the American music industry was paying close attention to the content being churned out from the African continent, including Ghana.

“Back then, it was more of… the BET [the people behind it] knowing you [the artist]. It was more of the fans knowing your music like it is now.”

Sarkodie Says That Shatta Wale Insults Him For No Reason Despite their Cordial Relationship

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has disclosed that his relationship with Shatta Wale is one that is cordial.

However, he stated that the controversial reggae-dancehall musician flares up for no apparent reason during a middle of a friendly conversation.

In an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said Shatta Wale's actions are unpredictable. In a jovial tone, he stated that,

"Shatta Wale, my brother is crazy. You can just wake up and something will happen."

Sarkodie noted that regardless of the unprecedented actions of Shattawale, he is a driving force in the Ghanaian music industry. He noted that Shatta Wale is someone who has brought energy into the industry.

