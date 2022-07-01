Award-winning Ghanaian Singer, Becca, has hinted at releasing her much-awaited album later this year, 2022 in a recent interview

She revealed that a few challenges hit her path which have resulted in the delay of the release of the album, like the death of her mother

However, she noted that the delay helped her work on the album properly because her fans deserve the best when it comes to music

Ghanaian Singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong popularly known in showbiz as Becca, has revealed that she is working on an upcoming project for her fans.

In an interview with JoyNews' Becky, she said that her fans deserve good music and that is what has caused the delay in her releasing an album. She hinted that she plans on releasing the much-anticipated album later this year.

“I’ve been working on the album for so long. At a certain point, I told people I was going to release some music and take a back seat. I still owe that to my fans and the people that love me so much,” she stated.

The 'You Lied To Me' crooner stated that the delay in her having to drop the album was a result of some changes that took place in her life. She disclosed that her mother's passing among other things caused the delay.

However, she hinted that she is ready for her fans to hear the bangers she has to offer later this year.

“It’s almost complete but everybody knows I’m a perfectionist so I try to make it as perfect for myself and also, especially for my fans. I’m certain this year I will release a song ahead of the album,” she added.

Becca Says That Being A Female In The Ghanaian Music Industry is Challenging

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known in showbiz as Becca, has stated that women in the music industry here in Ghana are faced with numerous challenges.

According to the 'You Lied To Me' hitmaker, women in the Ghanaian music industry do not get the needed support on their musical journey.

“When you’re a woman and you’ve been in the industry for over 10 years or 10 years, you’ve done a good job because it is very difficult for us in terms of the support and everything,” she said.

She applauded fellow musician, MzVee for her incredible journey as a woman in music scene. Still eulogising the 'Natural Girl' hitmaker, Becca commended MzVee for being able to stand on her feet even after leaving her former record label, Lynx Entertainment.

Source: YEN.com.gh