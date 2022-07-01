Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner, has opened up about rumours circulating the media about him being Sarkodie's houseboy

In a recent interview, he stated emphatically that he neither pounded fufu nor fetch water to wash the luxury cars of the famous rapper

Strongman stated that he left SarkCess Music on mutual grounds and that there was no disagreement prior to him leaving the credible record label

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner, has finally broken his silence about being Sarkodie's houseboy when he was signed under his label, SarkCess Music.

When he was a SarkCess Music signee, there were rumours circulating the media about the 'Last verse' hitmaker pounding fufu and washing the luxury cars of the multiple-award-winning rapper.

Strongman Burner and Sarkodie. Photo Source: @strongmanburner @Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

These allegations were brought into the limelight when Ruthy of Nhyria FM claimed on live radio that she had information which stated that Strongman was employed as a part-time houseboy inside Sarkodie’s household while making music under his label.

It is on this basis that many social media users believe resulted in the untimely exit of Strongman from SarkCessMusic. Many Netizens alleged that he was maltreated by the renowned rapper.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Reuben on Kumasi-based LUV FM, Strongman emphasised that all the allegations were false and he neither did he pound fufu nor wash his cars.

He added that Sarkodie treated him with the utmost respect and there was no way he would have allowed him to wash his luxury cars.

He trashed out all the rumours and stated that he leaving SarkCess Music was on a mutual agreement and there was no disagreement whatsoever.

