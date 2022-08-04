Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has responded to Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz after she used his name in a feud she has with Ghana's Big Ivy

The self-acclaimed dancehall king noted that since he is known for feuds, he is actually enjoying this one between the two mothers

Shatta Wale's response video has sparked laughter among Netizens with many highlighting hilarious statements he made

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has replied to Nigeria's Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz, after she used his name in a feud with Ghana's Ivy Adjimah, aka Big Ivy.

Big Ivy, Shatta Wale, and Mummy Dolarz. Photo Source: @bigivy.adjimah @mummydolarz @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Making a video responding to the Mummy Dolarz and Big Ivy rap banter, Shatta Wale encouraged the mothers to continue doing their music. He indicated that they are adding a new twist to African music since the industry is dominated by young artistes.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Abeiku Santana's Instagram page, he said,

Do your music chale. We're tired of the young people. Rap. In fact use wrapper take rap. Rap. We support you and Big Ivy.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 'On God' hitmaker hinted that since he is known for feuding with industry players, he is enjoying the rap battle which is going on between both countries.

We're loving the beef. You know I'm a beef king. So I love beef. So just rap. When you're tired, come to Ghana for vacation, we'll chill you.

Watch the video of Mummy Dolarz response to Big Ivy's 'Mama Naira'.

Some reactions on social media

nhyira4eva_ekua1 said:

Use wrapper rap s3n

efya_kim commented:

oh SM is a whole mood o

daniel.narh commented:

Shatta won't kill person

thebiggestcarter said:

Achipalago should write a letter to his Nigerian counterpart. We can’t wait to see

cee_herbals22 said:

I love the support

stitchesbyey said:

It's the "use wrapper take rap for me "

yahyazartistry commented:

Shatta makes Ghana lovely…

gamoproducts said:

Heerrrr shatta blast waaaa

Mummy Dolarz Replies Big Ivy's Mama Naira Dis Song Which Features Shatta Wale

The rap battle between Nigeria's Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz, and Ghana's Ivy Adjimah, aka Big Ivy, seems to be getting hotter and hotter.

What started as a Mother’s Day tribute from budding Ghanaian rapper Cj Biggerman to his mother, Big Ivy, has now become a full-blown beef for the big mamas who call themselves the mothers of rap music.

On August 1 2022, Mummy Dolarz released a dis rap again after Big Ivy countered her dis rap against her. With this new rap from Mummy Dolarz's camp, the rap battle may not be coming to an end anytime soon.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh