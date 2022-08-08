Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has sparked reactions on popular social media platform Twitter over a show in Tanzania

According to the reports, the Nigerian singer was billed to perform in Tanzania, but he was nowhere to be found, and fans ended up leaving the show in anger

Video from the show stirred reactions as many raised questions as to why the Buga crooner would miss the show

Nigerian music star and songwriter Kizz Daniel is making headlines for not attending a show he was billed to perform in Tanzania on Sunday, August 7.

The videos which surfaced on social media showed fans went home angry in Tanzania after the Buga crooner was nowhere to be found for his stage performance.

Kizz Daniels fails to show up in Tanzania. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Many also took to Twitter to air their reactions as many stressed that they were unable to comprehend why he would do so.

See the video below:

His Tanzania performance was supposed to come after his performance in Uganda, where he performed on Saturday, August 6, at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

During his show in Uganda, Kizz Daniel thrilled fans with some of his hit singles, including 'Woju', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water, Buga, among others.

See moments from his performance in Uganda below:

Internet users react as Kizz Daniel fails to attend Tanzania show

YEN.com.gh captured some of the reactions on Twitter; see them below:

itzbasito:

"Not showing for a show people paid upto $5,000 per table is unacceptable and unprofessional. This is becoming too rampant for someone with huge potentials."

donvickie4:

"One thing about Nigeria musician is they always think they've attained the highest peak of fame and start misbehaving."

juicyjames:

"They're cool .. in Nigeria... We for don climb the stage, spoil the speaker, the piano, stage light, even set the stage ablaze."

Fans demand refund as Kizz Daniels arrives late at US show

Popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel trended on social media over his performance at a show in the USA.

Kizz Daniel was scheduled for a show in the US, but the reports revealed he was 3 hours late as fans expressed their displeasure.

The Nigerian singer was said to have performed for only 30 minutes, which angered fans as they threw papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.

