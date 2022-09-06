Quarps Hansen is known for his eclectic song selection on YFM's Shouts on Y ; a lunchtime request show that airs from 12-3 pm daily

The disc jockey started his radio journey as a producer on the station's sports show before his transition and promotion

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, he talked about his radio career and his rise from sports producer to Head of Music at one of Accra's most-listened-to stations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

On weekday afternoons, YFM listeners are treated to the best soothing songs across genres like R&B, Afrobeats, pop and hip-hop, courtesy of Quarps Hansen. After years of consistency and delivering a diverse urban music selection, he took charge of the station's music department.

Quarps Hansen

Source: UGC

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Quarps Hansen details how he got to occupy one of the top positions at YFM despite humble beginnings.

Born Nii Quarcoopome Hansen-Sackey, Quarps began working with YFM in October 2011 as the producer for the sports show Y Sports. He describes it as his "first opportunity to experience radio." In February 2013, he joined the RyseNShyne crew with Ms Naa and Vision DJ as the morning show's producer.

While working on RyseNShyne, Quarps began honing his disc jockey skills by watching the station's DJs play. He also relied on YouTube, watching tutorial videos to improve his skills and asking questions when needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In 2015, Quarps began his DJ career on the Afropolitan Mix, an African-music-only show that aired weekly. The show has been rebranded to Shouts on Y. Then, after five years as a show DJ, Quarps became YFM's Head of Music. Sharing his secret to the top, he said;

I have had the opportunity to experience every show by sitting in at least once, and this has enriched my knowledge of the sound of the station and how to curate the most appealing playlists for our listeners. I believe this skill and dedication to my work enabled me to rise through the ranks.

Quarps' ascension to the top led the youth station to establish itself as a home for exclusive music premieres. Hit songs such as Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller, Kelvyn Boy's Momo and Joeboy's Alcohol were played on YFM before their official release. Adding to his achievements, Quarps oversaw partnerships between YFM and several international and local record labels.

Wrapping up his chat with YEN.com.gh, Quarps Hansen had some advice for emerging radio DJs;

People listen to music according to their interests; the music that is played always has to touch people to keep them listening. A variety in the selection of music and a playlist spanning different genres is what keeps the listeners around. So don't repeat the same playlists all the time; it will sound boring and predictable.

KiDi Shares Snippet of Upcoming Single Champagne

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on KiDi giving fans a sneak peek of Champagne, his pre-release single, ahead of his EP, 4 Play.

KiDi was seen happily dancing to his new single produced by Telz, a Nigerian producer who has worked with Patoranking and Burna Boy.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh