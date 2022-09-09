Some Ghanaian artists had the opportunity to perform for Queen Elizabeth II before her demise on 8 September 2022

These include live performances in her presence and performances at events held in honor of the late monarch

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian musicians who have honored Queen Elizabeth II with their talents

Queen Elizabeth had a soft spot for music, which was described as a love affair. During her reign, she hosted various events which saw both British and non-British music stars serenade her and patrons of these events.

American stars like Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and Alicia Keys are among the artists who have shown off their vocals to Queen Elizabeth II. English musicians like Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Phil Collins also had the opportunity to showcase their talents to their Queen.

Similarly, Ghanaian musicians also entertained the Queen during her reign. YEN.com.gh presents you with a list of Ghanaian artists whose performances she witnessed live and Ghanaian artists who performed at events organized in her honor.

1. Kiki Gyan

The multi-instrumentalist, musician, and songwriter of Osibisa fame played for the Queen after his exit from the famous Ghanaian band. Reports indicate that Queen Elizabeth II greatly loved Kiki Gyan's performance and was amazed at his talent.

2. Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian singer and Queen of Jazz Stephanie Benson was a regular for the British Royals. The singer has entertained patrons of private and public events hosted by the Royal Family. One thing for sure is that the new King Charles III is a big fan of the singer. The first time he heard her sing, he allegedly told her, "You are one of the most amazing performers I've ever seen."

3. Kwame Yeboah

Multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah displayed his guitar skills in front of Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal Family in 2020. He performed alongside English singer Craig David at a service to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations.

4. Wiyaala

Unlike the artists mentioned above, Wiyaala did not perform directly in front of the Queen. Instead, she has performed at events organized by the British High Commission in Ghana to celebrate the Queen's 89th and 92nd birthdays.

5. Gyakie

Also known as the Song Bird, Gyakie had the opportunity to serenade persons at the British High Commission of Ghana to celebrate the Queen's 96th birthday in April. The performance was live-streamed.

6. Reggie N Bollie

The UK-based Ghanaian duo ReggieNBollie, joined Wiyaala in 2018 to honor the Queen during her 92nd birthday party. The event is one of the many events organized by the British High Commission.

7. Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy made the news in April 2022 after he performed a slower rendition of his song Mea at a party held in honor of the Queen's 96th birthday. The Ghanaian singer was the talk of the town after he got emotional during his set.

UK National Anthem To Change Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom national anthem is set to change as her son, Prince Charles, takes power.

From now, citizens of the United Kingdom will sing 'God Bless The King' instead of 'God Bless The Queen,' which they have been saying for the past 70 years.

