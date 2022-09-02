Ghanaian musicians raised the flag of Ghana high in August with performances in various cities across the United States of America, Australia and Europe

Artists like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Wiyaala, KiDi, and Kofi Kinaata, among others, put up stellar performances, entertaining their international audience

The acts were lauded for putting Ghana on the map and promoting Ghanaian music on global stages

Over the years, Ghana has proven to be a natural talent hub. From exquisite rappers with smooth flows and hard-hitting raps to vocalists with unique voices, Ghanaian musicians are known for their show-stopping performances.

With festivals like Afronation and Afrochella held in Ghana during the Year of The Return in 2019, Ghanaian artists could sell their craft to a global audience. As a result, they also attracted a loyal fanbase of international fans.

As the world opened up in 2022 and with coronavirus restrictions lifted, Ghanaian stars got the chance to connect with their international fans by performing in festivals or headlining their concerts and tours.

YEN.com.gh dives into Ghanaian artists who had the opportunity to represent Ghana in a foreign country in August.

1. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has been booked and busy during the summer. First, he started August with a performance at the African Music Festival in Emmendingen, Germany. Then, he graced the stage at the No Logo Festival in Paris before rocking the Reggae Sundance in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The previous month, he had European performances, appearing at the Afrobeats Festival in Berlin, Summerjam Festival in Cologne and the Uppsala Reggae Festival in Sweden. After touring Europe, the Run Go singer will headline the Ashaiman To The Whole World Festival on 3 September 2022 in Accra.

2. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale lit up the Crotona and Central Parks in New York with breathtaking Summer Stage performances on 13 and 14 August 2022. He performed hits such as Dancehall King, Ayo, Talk Talk, Melissa and more.

3. Wiyaala

Wiyaala was in New York on 13 August, where she put up an epic performance at Summer Stage in Crotona Park. Also known as The Lioness, Wiyaala was full of energy as she slayed her Shambala Festival set in Northampton, United Kingdom.

4. KiDi

KiDi set a personal record touring in Australia for the first time. He visited Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, where he had a cosy time with fans. The Say Cheese singer will be visiting Europe next.

5. Fameye

Before his memorable performance at Worcester City, where he earned a citation from the Mayor of Massachusetts, Fameye had graced other stages. He took a quick trip to Italy for the Ghana Party In The Park and shut down his Ghana Music Awards USA performance.

6. Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay may not have performed at any festival last month, but the Survivor singer had fun with fans in Italy and the United Kingdom.

7. Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata was a headliner at the Kinaata And Friends Live In Worcester held on 27 August. He was joined by fellow stars Fameye and Akwaboah. After his performance, Joseph Petty, Mayor of Massachusetts, honoured him with a citation and the keys to the city of Worcester.

8. M.anifest

M.anifest bonded with his fans in Berlin for the first leg of his Madina To The Universe (MTTU) tour. The clips he shared on social media showed a crowd singing his song. The Ghanaian rapper makes a stop in London on 4 September as he continues touring Europe.

9. Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal thrilled fans at his Medikal Live In Philadelphia event. He also has a couple of events coming up in September.

10. Akwaboah

Fresh off winning Male Vocalist Of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA, Akwaboah joined his friends and colleagues Kofi Kinaata and Fameye for a fun time in Worcester City. He also received a citation from the Mayor of Massachusetts, presented by state representative Mr Dave Lebouf.

11. Pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo transformed into Prince Akeem for his Pappy Kojo Coming To America show in New York. The show had special appearances from Fameye, $pacely, and Talaat Yarky.

