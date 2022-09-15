A delightful and talented couple brought out their best moves to a hit Beyoncé song and won over a ton of new fans

The groom was actually a choreographer for global superstars and was quite impressed with how his wife was able to keep up with him

Netizens worldwide were astounded by how skilful the pair were, and many wished to have the same type of love the pair displayed

A dance between the bride and groom at a wedding is always special, but what if the groom was a world-renowned choreographer? This was the case for this couple, who tore up the stage with slick moves to a Beyoncé jam.

A couple danced up a storm to a hit Beyoncé song at their wedding and won over netizens worldwide. Images: AjaDang/ TikTok

AjaDang is the lucky lady to have such a talented groom. She shared the impressive video on TikTok, where new stans came in droves to compliment the pair on how well they looked together.

The video is extra special because the groom has danced with global superstars, choreographing excellent routines worldwide. The fact that this was all done on Beyoncé's birthday makes it even more special.

The song they are dancing to comes from the pop culture icon's latest album Renaissance which has received critical acclaim across fans and popular news outlets.

Netizens worldwide loved the impressive and skilful dancing from the pair, with many being stunned by the bride's ability to keep up. See the responses below:

Mischka Johnson said:

"Omggg, he made you look so good that before I noticed it was him, I assumed you were the dancer "

linsey1225 posted:

"I loved this."

Nnylav commented:

"When he said “she’s not a dancer, but she’s my favourite person to dance with” "

Aliyah Gutierrez mentioned:

"The fact that he chose choreography that makes her look good "

SHYLA shared:

"I now have new relationship standards. Thank you."

Jona said:

"The way I would fall in love all over again "

ConsequentlyJP posted:

"Sis, you dis all that in high heels "

Roon commented:

"You guys are going to be the coolest parents."

