Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall was seen in high spirits when a video of her looking cheerful while dining with friends in the US surfaced online

The video comes days after her verdict over her $2 million romance scam case was made on Friday, June 28, 2024

The video excited many other fans on social media, while others hailed GH Hyper to be a loyal friend to her

Musician Hajia 4Reall looked cheerful in a new video that surfaced online on Friday, July 12, 2024. This was a few days after her verdict in the US over her $2 million romance scam case on Friday, June 28, 2024, where she was said to be jailed for a year and a day.

Hajia 4Reall, GH Hyper, Bullgod and others dining in the US. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Hajia 4Reall in high spirits amid romance scam allegations

Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper shared a video on his Instagram page of him and Hajia 4Reall looking cheerful as they walked into a plush restaurant in the US.

Talent manager Bullgod, photographer Maxwell Jennings, Film Director Abass, journalist Erskine Whyte, and a few others were present at the table.

They ate exquisite meals and toasted. The Fine Girl hitmaker was seen giving a speech in the video as she flaunted her beautiful face and stunning outfit.

Below is a video of Hajia 4Reall dining with GH Hyper, Bulldog and others in the US.

Reactions to the video of Hajia 4Reall looking cheerful amid romance scam allegations

Many people in the comment section were elated to see Hajia 4Reall smiling and looking cheerful despite having a tough year dealing with a romance scam court case in the US.

Others also highlighted that blogger GH Hyper had been loyal to her despite several rumours in the media surrounding her case in the US.

Below are the reactions to the video:

paah_qwesii said:

Loyalty indeed we all need someone who will pull for us no matter the situation

issah_cubana said:

Everyone needs a Loyal Friend like Ghhyper in their lives because his Loyal is Unprecedented

michel_kay_ said:

Nce to see Mona smiling n dat precious to see.

empress_hajia_getrich said:

Everyone needs someone like you in his or her corner hyper !! You’re the real definition of ‘I got you’ you’re a real gem hyper no two ways about that

bossmanoppong said:

You av kept it wit her n dats wat real Gee do

abenaboampongmaa said:

Everyone deserves a Gh Hyperwith u Hajia is protected

twist.diamond said:

Everybody needs a friend like ghhyper ❤️

kofi_witty1922 said:

This video has made me emotional

"She's unfaithful": Hajia4Reall's baby daddy detailed her affair with a musician

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall's baby daddy, Loveman Allison, replied to claims she made about him in court during her romance scam case in the US.

Allison denied the socialite's allegation that he introduced her to the concept of romance scams.

He also accused her of being promiscuous during their time together, explaining that she had an affair with a musician in 2017.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh