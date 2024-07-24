Ghanaian musician Becca has many people talking about her fine curves after a video of her working out in the gym surfaced online

The audio edited into the video was from an old interview where she addressed rumours that she was bleaching her dark skin

Many people in the comment section talked about how gorgeous she looked as she flaunted her natural curves devoid of surgeries

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, with the stage name, Becca, got many people talking about her well-defined curves when a video of her exercising in the gym surfaced online.

Becca exercises hard in the gym using dumb bells and shows off her curves. Image Credit: @beccafrica and @delay.ba

Source: Instagram

Becca exercising in the gym

In the video, Becca was seated on the workout equipment as she exercised her arms using two medium-weight dumbbells, which she rose in the air.

When she finished her reps, she got up from her seat and walked around the gym machine, showing off her fine curves in her gym attire, which consisted of black shorts and a white top.

She styled her look by wearing a black cap. To maintain a classy look, she wore red lipstick and no makeup.

The audio edited into the video was from an old interview where she addressed claims that she had bleached her skin. According to the Yes I Do hitmaker, Snapchat filters made her skin look fairer in pictures and videos.

Vidoe of Becca exercising.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section of the video reacted to the audio as they hinted that they doubted that she was not bleaching.

Others also admired her fine curves, which she achieved from being consistent with her gym workout routine.

The comments are below:

stefnie____ said:

"Her life, her business!"

bariesella said:

"Do what makes you happy dear"

nailsbychartty said:

"Madam don't kill your self. Make way for another baby."

alfred_rockson said:

"Liar, what about those in the video? Why are they not also affected by the filter? Look at their complexion in the video....😮"

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Becca has spotless and flawless skin, and she loves to flaunt it always.

The happily married woman and entrepreneur looked stunning with or without makeup. Some social media users commented on Becca's photo trending on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh