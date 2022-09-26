Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage was present at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival as a surprise artiste, and she did entertain fans

The event, which was held on the same day simultaneously in Accra at the Black Star Square and in New York City at Central Park, saw many musicians thrill fans

Tiwa Savage performed barefooted as she entertained fans with her infectious energy and smashing hits

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage was a surprise artiste at the Global Citizen Festival held in Accra at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

Tiwa Savage. Photo Source: @glblctzn @tiwasavage

The memorable night saw a number of musicians and DJs from across the African continent and America thrill music lovers with some of their smashing hits.

One surprise artiste that got the crowd surprised and going wild was Tiwa Savage. She jumped onto the stage from the high staircase with so much energy, which got the crowd cheering her on.

She performed barefoot on the mega stage as she jumped from one side of the stage to the other, infecting the crowd with her overflowing energy. She danced and shook her backside, which got the crowd screaming and cheering her on.

The 'Tales By Moonlight' crooner entertained fans with two of her biggest hits, Somebody's Son and Koroba, songs which the crowd sang word for word on top of their voices.

Watch Tiwa Savage's performance from 4:44:10

Usher In Ghana: American Singer Surprises Fans With Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, And Pheelz

It was a night to remember at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival Accra. The night saw many artistes thrill thousands of fans at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

Last on the bill to perform for the night was American singer Usher. He gave fans an electrifying performance.

Just when the crowd thought the show was over, Usher surprised revellers with performances from three Nigerian artistes whose music is currently making waves across the globe and the African continent.

These artistes were; singer Oxlade, singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage and record producer, as well as singer and songwriter Pheelz.

