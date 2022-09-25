'Therapy hitmaker Stonebwoy thrilled fans at the recently held Global Citizen Festival, which was held in Accra at the Black Star Square

The event, which was held on September 24, 2022, saw many Ghanaian, Nigerian, as well as American acts grace the stage and thrill ravers

However, Stonebwoy's grand entrance stole the show, causing many netizens to react to the videos they saw from the show

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy wowed many ravers at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival, which was held in Accra at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

Stonebwoy at Global Citizen Festival 2022. Photo Source: @GlblCtznAfrica

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy performed some of his biggest hit songs in the 30-minute slot slated for him. He thrilled fans with his newest hit song, Gidigba, performed during his entry.

He then entertained fans with many other bangers such as; Therapy, Run Go, Sobolo, Kpo K3k3, Go Higher, among other hits.

Fans sang word for word as some screamed on top of their lungs as they jammed to the electrifying performance of the Bhim President.

Watch videos below:

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa A. Satekla, who was also there to support her husband on that day, shared the video on her social media platforms.

She was even blown away by the creativity that went behind Stonebwoy's entrance at the concert.

She captioned the post saying,

Epic entry! @stonebwoy

Some reactions from Tweeps.

@GlblCtznImpact:

We still can't get over @stonebwoy arriving by at last night's #GlobalCitizenFestival before absolutely killing it for everyone in Accra

@Sneaker_God_:

If you are on a show with @stonebwoy and he performs before you, know that you are about to give your 200%. That’s what happened yesterday. The standards he set is

@Sonofamafia:

The craft is his, Stonebwoy owns it! ❤️

@ivieani:

Stonebwoy is such an amazing performer

@nutifafabekoe:

Stonebwoy is the master of stage art.

@AlfredMarfo_:

I hope @stonebwoy knows he's the best performer ever and he never disappoints, i hope he knows we'll always be proud of him cause he always gives us reasons to be proud of him. Another remarkable success at Global Citizen festival.#BHIM #JahAlone

Source: YEN.com.gh