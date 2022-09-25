Ghanaian musicians thrilled attendees at Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra

The likes of Gyakie, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie delivered spectacular performances when they ascended the stage on Saturday

Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy was among musicians who performed in videos compiled by YEN.com.gh

Acclaimed Ghanaian musicians took to the stage on Saturday at Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival and sent the crowd wild with their spectacular performances.

Singer Gyakie delivered enthralling acts when she ascended the stage to thrill fans and attendees at the Black Star Square in the country's capital Accra.

Rapper Sarkodie and Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy proved their lyrical dominance with their back-to-back hit songs.

Video of Ghanaian musician who thrilled at Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival. Credit: Global Citizen

The star-studded event witnessed dancehall musician Stonebwoy making a grand entrance on a horse before mounting the stage to delight fans with a goosebumps-raising show.

Like Stonebwoy, the stars who came through to perform donned dazzling outfits, with Gyakie wearing an embellished glittering ensemble.

Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival marking the 65th anniversary of the country's independence brought together artists and President Akufo-Addo to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women, defending the planet, and creating change.

African-American singer Usher headlined the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Accra, which saw other acts mounting the stage to thrill fans.

Below are videos of Ghanaian musicians who performed at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

1. Singer Gyakie performs at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

2. Stonebwoy performs back-to-back hits at the Global Citizen Festival 2022.

3. Sarkodie thrills fans at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

4. Rapper Stormzy delivers spectacular performances at the Global Citizen Festival 2022.

