A state funeral has been held for Highlife music legend Nana Kwame Ampadu ahead of his burial on Saturday

The state funeral was attended by Nana Akufo-Addo, Alan Kyerematen, Osei Kwame Despite, Maame Dokkono and other dignitaries

Videos and photos from the funeral have emerged online showing some sad scenes at the forecourt of the State House

Veteran Highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu is set to be buried in his hometown of Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Ahead of his burial, a state funeral has been held in his honour. The ceremony held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra came off on Friday, October 7, 2022.

A state funeral has been held for Nana Ampadu Photo source: @ghanaweekend, @ghananewsagency

Source: Twitter

Nana Ampadu's death

Nana Ampadu, a celebrated Ghanaian musician, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after an illness. He was on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

The Highlife veteran was 76 years old at the time of his death.

State funeral for Ampadu

Following Nana Ampadu's death the government promised to honour him with a state funeral which has just been held.

The state funeral for Ampadu was attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other leading members of his government including Trades Minister Alan Kyeremateng, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, and Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare.

Other prominent personalities spotted at the state funeral were businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Also, there were a number of entertainment personalities from the acting and music fraternities.

Videos from the state funeral show there was a general atmosphere of sadness as mourners remained in a sombre mood.

Below are some of the videos of the special moments from the funeral.

1. Nana Akufo Addo's arrival:

2. Alan Kyerematen

3. Highlife singer Adu Kwasi

4. Gospel singer Kofi Abraham

5. Akufo-Addo, Despite and others captured in photos

6. Maame Dokono and other Obra stars seated

Source: YEN.com.gh