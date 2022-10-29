President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have contributed GH¢100,000 to the Poppy Fund

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have donated GH¢‎100,000 to the Poppy Fund to support veterans and their widows.

The Fund was established by the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) with the welfare of the veterans and their widows in mind.

The donation from the president and the vice president will support the completion of the veterans' clinic under construction at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Photos of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Stringer.

Source: Getty Images

Vice-President appeals for fund

Dr Bawumia, who launched the VAG's 2022 Appeal for Fund, in Accra, called on Ghanaians to support.

To strengthen our appreciation of our gallant war veterans and support their welfare through the poppy, I appeal to the Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education, and the media, to assist VAG to popularise the significance of the poppy, he said, according to the GNA.

Completion of the clinic

Captain (Rtd) Ben Edmund Duah, the Executive Director, VAG, disclosed that the construction of VAG's clinic will be completed by March, next year.

The artificial poppy, which was adopted by the world in 1921 as a symbol of remembrance of the suffering and great sacrifices of soldiers during the First and Second World wars, has since become a universal symbol.

