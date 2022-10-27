Renowned business owner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, joined several others to jubilate as Legon PRESEC won the NSMQ22

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Limited was spotted with media personality Lexis Bill in a video online

Netizens have reacted to the footage of the pair and a jubilant crowd celebrating inside the Great Hall of KNUST

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian business owner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated as his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (Legon PRESEC) won the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ.

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Limited and media personality Lexis Bill joined several others to support the PRESEC boys at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Jubilant mood of business owner

In a video online, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ofori Sarpong and Lexis Bill are seen cheering and chanting as the Legon-based school clinched their seventh trophy.

Reactions as Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Lexis Bill, and others celebrate after PRESEC wins NSMQ 2022. Photo credit: UTV.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The boys successfully defeated competition from Prempeh College during the contest to win the first position. They garnered 50 points while their fierce rivals Prempeh College and Adisadel College (Adisco) amassed 41 points and 32 points respectively.

Netizens have reacted to the video Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong jubilating after his former school won the contest.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the video online

Nanaamaelikplim commented:

I was so happy they took it from them. The trophy must come to Accra kakraass.

Agyapongkdaniel commented:

So that you can drink from it right? Your hatred for the Kumasi people is beyond imagination.

Kiutbryne posted:

When will Ghanaians stop answering questions and use that knowledge for something better?

Rolbk2 said:

All these ain't necessary without jobs for them after school.

Niic10000 posted:

The pandemic they will be back stronger.

Zotra said:

He bought the trophy in the back room even before it started.

Awura_dokua commented:

All ex-girlfriends of Presec let's gather here and clap for them book di3 monim na aka di3 aka.

Kwakulasttwo said:

You ppl are here jubilating what is the achievements just for questions which Chinese don’t answer but can concrete a device.

Norinrad21 said:

Presbyterian boys. Well, the name says it all.

NSMQ 2022 Final: PRESEC Pips PREMPEH to win 7th title

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2022) came off at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The final put three of Ghana's most prestigious senior high schools, Prempeh College from Kumasi, Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) from Legon in Accra, and Adisadel College (ADISCO), against each other.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh