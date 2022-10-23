Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has given detailed reasons why she could not attend Blacko's album

The talented actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and her guests congratulated the young star for his massive achievements in the music industry

The wealthy celebrity with an impressive wardrobe collection, Nana Ama Brown stepped up her fashion game as she hosts an all-female guests

Ghanaian actress and host of Saturday night's entertainment show, Nana Ama Brown has opened up about why she wasn't present at Black Sherif's album launch.

Nana Ama Mcbrown made this known while discussing events lined up for December with her lovely all-female guests namely, Salma Mumin, Amanda Jissih, S3fa, and Whitney Boakye-Mensah on the show.

The forty-five-year screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown who is the face of many companies said,

To be honest, they sent me an invite but my schedule was too full to attend. I was free around 1 am but I am sure Blacko was asleep by that time.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown and musician Black Sherif also known as Blacko incorporate their personality in these photos. @iamamamcbrown @blacksherif. Source@Instagram

Entertainment pundit, Whitney Boakye-Mensah also commented on the skyrocketing successes chalked about Black Sheriff also known as Blacko disclosed that,

let's not underestimate the grace factor it plays a huge role. I know a lot of people who are working very hard and success is not happening for them.

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin also chimed in.

It's grace, we all know its grace.

On October 6, 2022, rapper Black Sherif released his much-awaited first album, "The Villian I Never Was," to great acclaim and quickly became the talk of Ghanaian social media.

His huge smash remix of "Second Sermon," which includes Burna Boy, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja, was published a few weeks prior to the album and is included on the album's 14 tracks.

The Homeless Song, "Oil In My Head," "45," "Prey Da Youngsta," "Sad Boys Don't Fold," "Konongo Zongo," "Wasremwn," "We Up," "Toxic Love," "Don't Forget Me," and "Oh Paradise" are among the new additions.

