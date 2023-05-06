The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) will come off at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 6.

The 2023 VGMAs which happens to be the 24 edition of the scheme pitches Black Sherif Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and others for the topmost award, Artiste Of The Year.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of previous winners, showing Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as the only artists to have ever won it.

See the list of previous winners below:

1999 - Akyeame (Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)

2000 - Daddy Lumba

2001 - Kojo Antwi

2002 - Lord Kenya

2003 - Kontihene

2004 - VVIP

2005 - Obour

2006 - Ofori Amponsah

2007 - Samini

2008 - Kwaw Kese

2009 - Okyeame Kwame

2010 - Sarkodie

2011 - VVIP

2012 - Sarkodie

2013 - R2Bees

2014-Shatta Wale

2015 - Stonebwoy

2016 - EL

2017 - Joe Mettle

2018- Ebony

2019 – Annulled

2020 - Kuami Eugene

2021- Diana Hamilton

2022 - KiDi

2023 - ???

