VGMA 2023: Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony, And Artiste Of The Year Winners Since 1999
The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) will come off at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 6.
The 2023 VGMAs which happens to be the 24 edition of the scheme pitches Black Sherif Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and others for the topmost award, Artiste Of The Year.
YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of previous winners, showing Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as the only artists to have ever won it.
See the list of previous winners below:
1999 - Akyeame (Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)
2000 - Daddy Lumba
2001 - Kojo Antwi
2002 - Lord Kenya
2003 - Kontihene
2004 - VVIP
2005 - Obour
2006 - Ofori Amponsah
2007 - Samini
2008 - Kwaw Kese
2009 - Okyeame Kwame
2010 - Sarkodie
2011 - VVIP
2012 - Sarkodie
2013 - R2Bees
2014-Shatta Wale
2015 - Stonebwoy
2016 - EL
2017 - Joe Mettle
2018- Ebony
2019 – Annulled
2020 - Kuami Eugene
2021- Diana Hamilton
2022 - KiDi
2023 - ???
