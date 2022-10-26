Ghanaian actress Gloria Osei Sarfo was recently mocked by netizens after a video of her without makeup circulated online

In response to her mockers, the Ghanaian actress shared a video reel containing various photos of her bare natural face

Her post has sparked positive reactions among her followers, who praised her for being confident about her natural face

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian actress Gloria Osei Sarfo was the subject of mockery from social media users after some blogs shared a video of her crying while doing a social media parody. The video had the celebrated actress rocking her natural look without makeup.

The post generated negative comments from some social media users who asked her to employ the services of a doctor to change her looks.

Gloria Sarfo shares no makeup photos Photo Source: @gloriaosarfo

Source: Instagram

Clapping back, Gloria shared a reel on her Instagram showing off various photos of herself without makeup. From selfies in her house to pictures of her at casual events, the Eno actress compiled them to remind her critics she is proud of her natural face, even when she has spots on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a self-celebratory post, she wrote;

Now here's a REAL NO MAKEUP show reel of myself!!!I'm not shy to show how I came into this world.I've never been, and I wont be,,, NEVER!!!

Netizens Praise Gloria Sarfo For Showing Off Natural Face

george.amponsah.1804

Real beauty is created by God , Who didn’t use makeup

miss.abena

You owe no one any explanation for how you look with or without makeup.

monicyin

You are by all standards beautiful

bella_mensa

Some social media people are witches and wizards. Trust me

ama_serwaa96

Beautiful lady

Joselyn Dumas, Gyakie, Juliet Ibrahim And Other Ghanaian Celebs Who Rock No Makeup Looks Effortlessly

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian celebrities who occasionally prefer to wear their natural skin because it allows their skin to breathe. These female celebrities sometimes share up close no makeup photos of flaunting their flawless skin.

Ghanaian actresses like Joselyn Dumas, Nadia Buari, and Juliet Ibrahim made the list. Nana Aba Anamoah, musicians Gyakie, Becca and Empress Gifty are also known to flaunt their no-makeup faces.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh