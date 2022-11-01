Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of multiple award-winning singer Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido and celebrated chef, Chioma Rowland, kicked the bucket on Monday, October 31 2022

The adorable 3 year-old passed on after he was found lifeless in a pool at Davido's residence in Banana Island, Nigeria

Many Ghanaian celebrities including Fella Makafui, Strongman Burner, Nana Aba Anamoah, among others have consoled with the Adeleke family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of multiple award-winning singer Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido and celebrated chef, Chioma Rowland, passed on during the late hours of Monday, October 31 2022.

Ifeanyi Adeleke David, Davido and Chioma Rowland, Photo Source: @thechefchi @davido

Source: Instagram

Upon the breaking of the news on social media, many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences to Davido and Chioma.

Many of them including, Fella Makafui, Medikal, Selly Galley, Stonebwoy, have condoled with the couple on the loss of their adorable son.

Below are some of the messages:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@gyaigyimii

I pray for peace and calm for Davido and Chioma in these times. They really don’t deserve this

@stonebwoy:

Divine strength and Hope for you brother @davido ️ Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease.. Amen

@amaarae:

Unending love to the families of Davido & Takeoff. Your children are resting in perfect peace

@StrongmanBurner:

This hurts but stay strong @davido

@thenanaaba:

No amount of words can console a grieving heart. This is heartbreaking. Lord!!

_asantewaaaa_ :

Even we spectators from afar are heart brokenMay God strengthen these two and their families

twinsdntbeg:

As a photographer, we capture a lot of moments but this one is a sad one . Took this images during @davido last visit to London a few weeks ago with @thechefchi and late son. Our hearts goes out to @davido and @thechefchi In these hard moments we hope and pray you find peace .

akuapem_poloo:

‍♀️ May ALLAH STRENGTHEN YOU AND DAVIDO @thechefchi

theisraellaryea:

I couldn’t help putting the two stories because of the striking similarities in the deaths. Both toddlers of popular Nigerian singers, dying in swimming pools while in the care, supposedly of child minders.

tracey_boakye:

I STILL DON’T KNOW WHAT TO TYPE OR BELIEVE . May God strengthen both parents @davido @thechefchi and their families . THIS IS SAD !

Ifeanyi: All Members of Davido’s Domestic Staff Arrested Over His Son’s Death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy’s death.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh