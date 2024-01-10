Videos of Black Sherif's stunning giant birthday cake presented to him by Infinix on his 22nd birthday have awed Ghanaians

Together with friends, well-wishers and representatives of Infinix, the Oh No crooner cut his music-themed fondant cake with a sword

Many people applauded the baker, while others commented on the actions of entrepreneur Smallgod during the cake-cutting session

Black Sherif marked his 22nd birthday on January 9, 2024, and he was surprised with a giant birthday cake from Infinix, a tech company that he is the brand ambassador of.

Black Sherif cuts giant cake at his birthday party

The videos of Black Sherif cutting his giant birthday cake at his birthday party melted many hearts on social media.

The private event was held at Osu, Accra, on January 9, 2024, which is the same day he celebrated his birthday and the release date of his new song, January 9th.

The giant cake was presented by Infinix as representatives from the company together with friends and well-wishers of Blacko cut it beautifully at the ceremony.

The cake represented the Yaya crooner's music career, as a replica of him mounting a stage to perform at a concert was recreated with fondant.

Below are videos of Black Sherif cutting his birthday cake as he was surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

Ghanaians gush over the Black Sherif's giant birthday cake from Infinix

Many people applauded the baker for doing a splendid job in crafting such a beautiful cake for Black Sherif on his birthday.

Others also spoke about the actions of renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Appiasei, well known as Smallgod, when it was time to cut the cake.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians.

big_president_001 said:

Who do the cake get mind paaa. Creativity at the highest order

gmcabrands_fashion said:

Eeeiii why dem dey use gholiat ein sword cut the cake ❤️

sonofthelight__ said:

The ceremonial sword is fire, happy birthday My jiggy Blacko❤️

nanayawodo said:

Somebody ein birthday too u dey sing happy birthday to me sia u be Blacko

1godey said:

Small god dey funfool himself.

gideonmensah7247 said:

May God bless your dreams and what ever you are doing in your music. Amen

Black Sherif gifts friends on his birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif, on his birthday, sent out packages to his friends who have been an influential part of his music journey.

The package included a message on a card, a bottle of champagne and a black cake that matched the theme of his new song, January 9th, which was released on his birthday, January 9, 2024.

Many of them shared pictures on their social media pages to celebrate the Oh No crooner.

