Shatta Wale visited the Frimpongs at their grand East Legon residence, and multiple videos popped up from the visit

In one of the videos, Shatta Wale noticed Island walking towards him and approached her for a hug

Shatta was at Medikal's home to surprise him with a brand-new BMW, which sparked reactions online

Shatta Wale is an entertaining figure when he is in a good mood, and he was in high spirits when he visited the Frimpongs, Medikal, and his family at their beautiful East Legon residence.

Shatta Wale Tries To Hug Medikal And Fella's Daughter Source: one_stop_blog

Source: Instagram

The dancehall musician was at Medikal's home to surprise him with a brand new BMW, and multiple videos of the beautiful moment circulated on social media.

In one of the videos, Shatta Wale noticed Medikal and Fella's daughter, Island Frimpong, approaching him and quickly bent down to get a hug from the little girl. Island was a little spooked, however, and ran away.

Her antics got Shatta laughing hysterically. It was a blissful Saturday at the Frimpongs' residence, as Shatta made the family happy with his gifts and jokes.

He shared hugs with Medikal, Fella, and even Island, who he eventually had the chance to carry. Shatta's extravagant gift sparked reactions on social media.

Fans Bless Shatta Wale And The Frimpongs

perrymullgh was pleased with Shatta:

God bless you and your family all the time ❤️ you are a real godfather to me all the time OMG

nicetobenice7 was also pleased:

am loving this video wow you should do this every day ❤️❤️ cash out

prissybeautyparlour also commented:

Awwww Beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh