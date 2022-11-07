The host of Movement Showbiz, Michy, and her adorable son Majesty have schooled many Ghanaians on the right way of pronouncing Michy's name

In the video, Majesty looked all swagged up as he rightfully mentioned his mother's name, which she spelt out to him to show people how it is correctly mentioned

The video has triggered various reactions from people, as some say they would not even dare call out her name in public to avoid any form of embarrassment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Versatile singer, rapper and media personality Michy has schooled many Ghanaians who tend to mispronounce her name when they try to call her in public.

Michy And Majesty. Photo Source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

In the video, Michy noted that she has observed how many people do not mention her name the right way. She was spotted in the car with her son, Majesty when she quizzed him on how her name was pronounced as she spelt it out to him.

Majesty gave the right pronunciation in his adorable foreign accent as he rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and uniform-like attire.

Michy hinted that anytime she steps foot in town, she hears various phonetics of her name.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Video of Michy schooling Ghanaians on how to pronounce her name generates conversations

ntimination:

Ah, is he sure? So GES changed the syllabus and they changed everything we learnt back then too? What's that? Right now, when I see you mpo I won't know how to call you again.

thebakerslounge_gh:

3y3 wai, y3nfr3 wo koraa biom. Eeeeiii

reachghanadotcom:

Shatta munchy. C'mon

shatta_tina:

See me laughing like mumu majesty we say thank ❤️

positive_burke:

This boy is Soo clever and cute...hi majesty

portia_aj:

I justttt loveeee youuu and you're son's vibeeeee❤️

officialcontozo:

Moani gye mo ho oo

Michy Pleads With Ghanaians To Pray For Ex-fiancé Shatta Wale, Video Shows Her Getting Emotional

A video has surfaced online where Michy, the ex-fiancée of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, was soliciting prayers for the musician after a series of events recently.

This comes after the dancehall musician went on a social media rampage, making accusations against his alleged former manager, Bulldog.

Shatta Wale's statements were so severe that the police had to get involved and reopen a murder case involving Kwaw Kesse's late manager Fennec Okyere.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh