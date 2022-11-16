Comedian Waris has released a conversation that ensued between him and the organisers of Wizkid's Live Show with regards to an influencing deal

According to the team, they do not have a budget for the deal; however, they would like to offer the comedian a ticket to the event for free

This has sparked outrage among netizens as many commend Comedian Waris for knowing his worth

Comedian Waris has dropped a chat which ensued between him and an individual from the organising team of Wizkid's Live Show concerning an influencing deal.

Wizkid and Comedian Waris. Photo Source: @comedianwaris

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the team organising the much-anticipated event approached him to make a promo video to hype the concert, in exchange for a VIP table seat ticket.

Comedian Waris then requested fro their budget for the promo video. however, they insisted that there was no budget but rather a ticket.

Nigerian Afrobeat Musician Wizkid is set to headline his first ever concert in Ghana on December 10, 2022. The event is organised by Live Hub Entertainment, Starboy, and Finali Group Entertainment,

Many netizens have reacted to the post

@MRLOVESME:

I am glad you didn’t hide her name. Now if you come out being disrespectful, we would show you to public Siasem. Next time please don’t ask what’s your budget just drop your rate

@Opresii:

Kwasiasem s3 vip ticket where she Dey? She for chop slap

@leslie_kkay:

vip dey buy fuel?

@sabonzy:

Is that what our influencers were offered, a VIP ticket

@castycue:

YOU JUST DID WHAT SHE WAS EXPECTING FROM YOU

@AJ_fosu:

She said it’s the Wizkid Live show like that’s supposed to be some currency

@realjenazy:

Is it just me or you’ve still promoted the show regardless by posting this?

@gussie_cfc:

Most Ghanaians dey lick Nigerians dema as*ses that be why she was convinced you go accept that offer.

