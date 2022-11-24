Culture Management Group got Ghanaian music lovers excited after unveiling another artist performing at Afrochella

The organizers of the popular festival revealed Shatta Wale will grace the Afrochella stage for the first time in December 2022

The news was well received by many fans of the internationally-acclaimed dancehall star, with many promising to buy tickets

Fans of Shatta Wale and Ghanaian music lovers have been hit with good news. The self-proclaimed dancehall king has been billed to perform at Afrochella for the first time.

Shatta Wale Won The War Against Gatekeepers

Ahead of the release of his single Cash Out, Shatta Wale was vocal about his mistreatment in the music industry. He revealed certain people, whom he referred to as gatekeepers, got in the way of opportunities meant for him.

It seems his rant has paid off as he has been called to grace the Afrochella stage in December.

Afrochella Fulfills The Wish of Shatta Wale Fans

On November 23, 2022, the official Afrochella social media accounts dropped exciting news. They informed fans that Shatta Wale has been included in the line-up for the Afrochella Festival kicking off on December 28, 2022.

The account wrote;

Where’s my @shattawalenima fans at!? We heard y’all loud and clear! Get ready because our Dancehall King will be joining us this year on stage at Afrochella!

Shatta Wale will join top music stars like Burna Boy and Stonebwoy to thrill folks at the Elwak Stadium.

Ghanaians React To Shatta Wale Performing at Afrochella

uzi_avontay

For the first time I’m coming to afrochella cos of Shatta wale ❤️

manlikeeben

Finally an Afrochella to write home about . Can’t wait

stanzabilal

It would be a very big mistake if people hadn’t put Shatta Wale on this platform. He controls Ghana and we the youth love him for real.

fawaaz._77

We really coming out in our numbers Can’t wait to see our king mash up the whole place

tawia_kojo

Please try and get Shatta and Burna to squash their beef. History is about to bi made

Stonebwoy and Gyakie Thrill South Africans With Hyper Performances at Road To Afrochella

In other news, Culture Management Group gave South Africans a glimpse of the hot performances to expect at the 2022 Afrochella Festival to be held in December 2022.

Music lovers in the Southern African country were treated to sizzling performances from Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Gyakie at a pop-up event dubbed "Road to Afrochella." It served as a build-up to the main Afrochella Festival taking place in Accra.

