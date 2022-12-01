Ghanaian Afrobeats star Darkovibes has released the second song off his upcoming EP BUTiFLY

Darkovibe's new song titled Yao is a spiritual song set in a mid-tempo rap-inspired style

The music star who spoke on the new song with YEN.com.gh described it as a positive affirmation and celebration of life

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Darkovibes, known in private life as Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, has released a new song titled Yao.

The infectious single comes off the Darkovibes' upcoming EP called BUTiFLY. It is the second song on the EP, which is expected to be released early next year.

The first single from the project, titled Happy Day, is a sultry and jazz-inflected tune released a few weeks ago.

The song Yao

A mid-tempo deep cut rap-inspired song, Yao is led by swirls of Afrobeats vocals. DarkoVibes wittingly switches from streets-laden terms in pidgin and subtle patois to his native Ga language in an effortless display of lyricism, as he sings about remaining sanguine in the face of life’s vicissitudes.

Produced by music wiz and super producer, Killbeatz, the danceable Afro-Pop inflexions to the instrumentation at the latter section of the song brings it home as a tune with an infectious vibe and replay value.

Darkovibes speaks on new single Yao

Speaking in a chat with YEN.com.gh, Darkovibes explained the meaning of the song, saying:

“Yao simply means "may it come pass as we stand firm. It is an affirmative response to declarations and therefore speaks to the intent with which the song was written. I am inviting listeners to my world of fun and escapades as a songwriter and affirming the celebration of life."

Darkovibes' music career

DarkoVibes broke onto the music scene wth his hit single Tomorrow in 2017, which set him on a path that lead to collaborations with respected artists such as Davido, Mr Eazi, R2bees and many more.

One such collaboration with King Promise, Inna Song spent 30 weeks atop Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana charts, among other charts, and became one of the most played songs on the streaming service and radio for 2020. The “Stay Woke” hitmaker would later drop genre-bending projects, Kpanlogo and Cornerstone EP to make a mark as an artist par excellence.

Last year, DarkoVibes solidified his brand with “Je M'appelle”, a collaboration with the legendary Davido. It garnered over a million YouTube views in just two weeks after its release.

A multifaceted artist with a penchant for 80’s fashion (he was featured by Vogue UK), DarkoVibes aligns his sights for another showstopping end of year by championing and melding some of the most exciting sounds from West Africa and across the diaspora as he looks set to take 2023 by storm with a trendsetting EP - BUTiFLY.

Before then, “Yao” is out to set the tone and is available on all streaming platforms - an end-of-year anthem to affirm the celebration of life. It’s DarkoVibes with an infectious vibe, and he does not miss!

