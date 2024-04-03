Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene revealed that TikToker Asantewaa helped write the powerful lyrics to his newly released hit song, Canopy

This came at the back of several fans wondering how the TikToker learnt the lyrics very fast the moment the song was released

Many people applauded Asantewaa in the comments, while others talked about how much they loved the song

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has revealed that TikTok star Asantewaa helped him write his newly released hit song, Canopy, at a time during his recovery at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMAC) from his near-fatal car accident.

Kuami Eugene revealed that Asantewaa helped him write his hit song, Canopy

Kuami Eugene's revelation came about when Asantewaa made a TikTok video singing the song word for word the moment it was released on March 30, 2024, which got many wondering how she learnt the song so fast.

Kuami Eugene took to the comment section of the video to disclose that the famous TikToker assisted him in writing the song, hence the reason she knew the lyrics the moment it was released.

In the comment, the Monica crooner wrote:

Thanks for helping me write this song✌️. Big Love❤️

Below is the post confirming that Asantewaa helped Kuami Eugene write his newly released hit song, Canopy.

Reactions as Kuami Eugene revealed that Asantewaa helped him write his new song, Canopy

Many were surprised that Asantewaa had a hidden talent for songwriting. People applauded Kuami Eugene for making the right choice, and they shared how much they loved the song.

Below are some of the lovely reactions from fans:

Shar baby@ said:

Asantewaaa, you are too much. Collect your two

myzzboatemaa said:

This your song hits different. I don’t know if is because of the love I have for you that’s why I see it that way nso dea. Much love honey ❤❤❤❤

nfreduaagyemang said:

Hope you are recovering well Rockstar

Takenover40 said:

I said that when Kwami gets well. The songs he will bring chai…..

Official Konadu ❤️ said:

Mummy so you were a part when he was writing the song awwww l no understand God bless you mummy

Below is another video of Asantewaa singing Kuami Eugene's hit song Canopy while standing in the middle of the street in the US.

Kwame Yogot drops version of Canopy song with his verse on it

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Yogot caused a stir after posting his verse of Kuami Eugene's song online.

The song released by the musician differs slightly from the original song as it had a rap verse on it.

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions, with some urging him not to create a rift between himself and Kuami Eugene.

