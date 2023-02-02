An Obroni man who goes by the name Krank on TikTok has gone viral after dancing to Gasmilla's Fisherman

The young man wowed Ghanaians with his hilarious dance moves as he grooved to the timeless Ga tune with joy

Many social media users were impressed and were happy to see Ghanaian music cross the shores of Africa

An Obroni man went viral on TikTok after he shared a video dancing to Ghanaian music icon, Gasmilla's Fisherman tune. He made the dance video in a gym and captioned it "How Ghanaians dance at the gym."

Obroni Man Dances Joyously To Gasmilla's Fisherman Photo Source: Krank_ on TikTok

Source: UGC

The video showed the man, who goes by the name Krank on TikTok, grooving to the catchy tune with enthusiasm and a carefree spirit.

His impressive moves, which included a mixture of Azonto dance steps and modern hip-hop vibes, caught the attention of thousands of viewers and sparked a frenzy on social media.

His dance video quickly spread across TikTok and garnered thousands of views, likes and comments. Ghanaian music fans were impressed by his willingness to embrace their culture and showcase his love for African music.

The video was well-received by Ghanaians, who appreciated his effort to participate in and promote their culture.

They hailed the young man and showered him with praise. As of the time of this publication, the video had 320k views, 51k likes and 1300 comments.

Obroni Man Wins Ghanaian Hearts

Renaissance Arts said:

This boy is from Teshie Iswear

Nharna Quame Aimar commented:

This dude get Ghanaian spirit

Smiley could not stop laughing:

We shall take u to court for this you've done to us

erineserics reacted:

GHANAIANS SHOULD PROTECT THIS GUY AT ALL COST

Delisamusic said:

What in the name of gasmilla is going on here ?

MiaYedda commented:

Just found my new loveeeee

Source: YEN.com.gh