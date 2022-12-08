Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur was captured singing 'Adom', one of the songs off his Son of Jacob album, in a church

The song is an inspirational song which can be considered a gospel song looking at the lyrics

The video has generated reactions from many Ghanaians as they shower him with lovely praises

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has been captured singing a gospel song inside a church premise, and this has gotten the internet buzzing with comments from netizens.

Kwesi Arthur singing 'Adom'. Photo Source: @kwesiarthur_ @pulseghana

He was recorded singing 'Adom', one of the songs off his recently released album, Son of Jacob. he sang with passion in his voice as some church members were spotted looking on.

The song is a thanksgiving song where the 'Grind Day' crooner gave thanks to the Almighty God for the overflowing blessings he has bestowed on him.

The word 'Adom' translates from Twi to English as 'Grace'.

The keyboardist and pianist were spotted in the video giving the instrumental sound to the song as Kwesi Arthur was performing.

In the video, he was spotted wearing a pair of blue jeans trousers and a blue t-shirt, which he paired with neon green sneakers.

Netizens share their views as they spot a video of Kwesi Arthur singing in church

slim_genna opined:

Humble to peace

styleupclothing.2 commented:

tell me who the son is.... Son Of Jacob!!

kwesimusiq__ stated:

High spirited ❤️

realkwabenaafricka remarked:

Happy vibes

catalyst_gram commented:

Eye Adom nkoa

__the_3rdson said:

This gee

