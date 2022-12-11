'Ginger' hitmaker Wizkid has disappointed many Ghanaians and ravers who wanted to see him perform in Ghana

After waiting till morning without any show, people who attended the concert took to social media to vent their frustrations

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments and what people are saying about the much-anticipated concert

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid has gotten many Ghanaian fans lashing out at him on social media after he failed to show up to his own headline concert.

Wizkid performing live in Ghana.

Source: Instagram

The concert which was set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022, saw many Ghanaians and ravers throng the location to see their idol perform.

Upon waiting till around 4 am, Wizkid had not performed and many began to wonder whether he would be performing or not.

With Wizkid not showing up on stage, this has agitated party-goers who spent lots of cedis to buy tables and others who spent countless hours on their feet.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments from ravers who attended the concert.

@SneakerNyame_ said:

The biggest event to flop in Ghana is wizkid’s concert. Wizkid, R2bees, and king promise didn’t show up after people paid 3200 cedis ($280) and table $1000 upwards. Planning and organizing were very poor. It’s 7:39 am and we are still waiting for wizkid to perform.

@davideligavua:

$8000 just carry your drinks and take it home #WizkidLiveAccra

@daniesznn remarked:

By this time no Wizkid snaps????

@tatascaritas said:

Sue at your own risk. Do you have money to do court back-to-back?

@CuntessLady commented:

This concert was the most useless concert and the worst concert Ghana has ever had. Just got home lemme sleep and process this rubbish in the morning

@davideligavua commented:

Look, nobody go fit impress Ghanaians with fame, nobody go fit do, unless you have Their attention, we dey see wana body pass fine girl. This should be a lesson to any big arts who think they can just use their fame to get what they want in Ghana #WizkidLiveAccra

@davideligavua remarked:

Honestly paying $2500 for VIP and not getting value for my money, I will fight bloody over there. Like what the hell, do you know the dollar rate?? #WizkidLiveAccra

@dee_sackey said:

Elderly person like me, herh Balogun.

@NVNV_VMV said:

Not only has he not showed up still at 4am, he’s also hurt the pockets of plenty pastors this morning. #WizkidLiveAccra

@_ohemaa commented:

FYI, he was at frontback for FREE

@OleleSalvador opined:

YawTog dey perform crazy dey jump jump; e sound go off, your man just leff stage

@SmylyThe3rd stated:

Not a good look at all for a whole Wizkid to be performing at a half-empty venue. Make them just move the concert to Kona. Let everybody walk there together as a group.

@dictasvg opined:

“Are you ready to have fun tonight” kwasia abo 3 am, please

@joe_cavani2 remarked:

03:30 still WizKid no come. By this time they are tired of hearing “osi dien, osi dien”

@narnarh_Ama said:

Imagine being a Ronaldo fan and after his loss you decided that you gonna wipe yours tears with wizkid’s concert. SUIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!

