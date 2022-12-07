Photos from inside the public transport system in London have surfaced on the internet, and this has gotten a lot of buzz

The buzz is all about Ghanaian statements being pasted inside the buses, and they are written in the local language, Twi

Many Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the photos, as some laugh hard at the quotes

Photos of the interior of the public transport system in London with Ghanaian catchphrases have surfaced online, and this has gotten the internet buzzing.

In one of the photos shared by one Ghanaian based in London, it had one trending statement made by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Akufo-Addo.

This statement was "Sika mpɛ dede" which means money does not like noise when translated from Twi to English.

The second photo read "Sɛ wo m'ani me sika aa, kai e-levy!" This message was for Ghanaians living in London who usually send money back home to their family.

The message warned them to bear in mind the recently implemented e-levy charges when sending money back home in Ghana.

"Efie ayɛ hye, twa me PayAngel" were the words written outside the bus, and it means the home is hot, send me money through PayAngel.

The photos have sparked massive reactions online as many Ghanaians share their views on it.

Reactions as photo of Ghanaian phrases in a London public transport surfaces online

opokun644 said:

When you know Ghana is taking over

s31waa stated:

We are waiting for the peddlers of the ALL-HEALING medicine to get on the tube. That will be the stamp of approval...Tube turns OA Bus #okbuhbye

kofi_esikyire said:

I see this on one of the buses for town yesterday eh, I shout “we reach”

jnrwill said:

Ghana people always receive money

edinammacdeh remarked:

Out of pocket!!!

oiiringe said:

the takeover will be swift and silent.

oiiringe e_ commented:

London buses with Ghanaian ads...interesting

