After her hit song 'Forever' hit the music scene with a bang in August 2022, the songbird, Gyakie has graced the stage of many hit shows and concerts both at home and abroad.

Gyakie performing some of her smashing hit songs. Photo Source: @gyakie

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos of some of the biggest stage the 'Something' hitmaker has graced both at home and at the international level.

Tidal Rave 2022

In October 2022, she hit the stage of one of the biggest beach events organised by Echo House, Tidal Rave Festival.

Performing before thousands of ravers, she performed some of her smashing hit songs such as Forever, Something, among others.

Global Citizen Festival Ghana

One of the biggest international stages she mounted was at the Global Citizen Festival Accra.

The event which was being streamed across Accra, Ghana and New York City, United States of America, saw the songbird gain more exposure as the free concert saw thousands of people throng the concert venue.

Gyakie performs in Berlin

Gyakie also performed on other major stages in other countries such as the one in Berlin. She thrilled thousands of revellers with some of her chart-breaking songs.

Revellers sang word for word as Gyakie entertianed them with her songs.

Clout Africa

She performed her hit song, 'Something' on one of the big live performance platforms on YouTube. From the comment section, one could tell how netizens loved her performance.

Gyakie: Takoradi Citizens Storm Streets With Trumpets And Drums Singing To Singer's 'Something' Song

YEN.com.gh previously reported that award-winning Ghanaian singer Gyakie has gotten emotional after some residents inside Takoradi took over principal streets jamming to one of her biggest hits.

During a carnival festival held on the streets of Takoradi on Saturday November 5, 2022, many of the residents stormed the streets to jubilate and make merry.

Gyakie, upon being moved by the video, shared it on her official Instagram feed and she captioned it with emotional emojis to express how she felt.

Source: YEN.com.gh