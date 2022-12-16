Boomplay

The year 2022 has been an eventful music year for Ghanaians. From chart-topping releases by notable artists to groundbreaking entries by emerging acts, music fans have been treated to some great albums and EPs, viral hits and anthems for just about any and every mood all year round.

The roller coaster banter on social media by rival fanbases, media controversies and trending dance routines can’t be left out, adding to an enthralling outlook for 2022.

Now that the dust has settled, how about getting to know all the interesting music facts of 2022, such as fans’ favourite morning anthem, special late-night song, Valentine’s Day favourite, most streamed songs of the year, most streamed artists and more?

Where else could one get all the comprehensive music consumption and engagement stats and facts besides the yearly music recap on Africa’s most extensive music streaming and download platform, Boomplay?

Boomplay Recap presents data and insights into music consumption and engagement on Boomplay reviewed under a specific period. It profiles and segments music data by country, artists and users and, by so doing, provides an actual reflection of music listenership and engagement habits of local music industries in Africa.

The authenticity and relevance of Boomplay’s data and charts as the accurate picture of music consumption are based on Boomplay’s user base, which is largely the lower and middle-class demographic, the largest population segment on the continent.

Thus it is more inclusive and captures the on-the-ground music taste and habits of music consumers. Streaming on Boomplay grew in 2022 by 248%, buoyed by its 88 million monthly active users and a record increase in Boomplay’s catalogue to over 90 million songs.

For the year 2022, Boomplay Recap by country highlights categories including Top Male Artists, Top Female Artists, Top Booming Artists, Most Streamed Songs and Albums, among others, while Recap for Artists shares 2022 stats of individual artists, including the Total Streams, Hours Streamed, Listeners, Most Streamed Song and Most Streamed Country.

On the other hand, users on Boomplay (Boombuddies) will have access to personalised results of their music consumption and engagement on Boomplay.

The users' recap highlights each Boombuddy's 2022 music journey by revealing details such as the number of songs they listened to, their top genres, discoveries, top artists, songs they had on repeat and many more interesting personal insights.

Highlighting some fascinating facts from the Boomplay Ghana Recap, Ghanaians’ favourite song on the first day of 2022 is Kofi Kinataa’s song of gratitude, “Thy Grace, Pt. 2”, and on Valentine’s Day 2022, Akwaboah’s “Obiaa” featuring Cina Soul was the most played.

Interestingly, gospel music features as Ghana’s early morning and late night favourite songs of 2022, with MoGmusic’s “Local Praise” and Joe Mettle’s “Fa Me Sie”, respectively.

Lasmid’s “Friday Night” takes the nod for the most streamed Ghanaian song of 2022, followed by Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” and Kelvynboy’s “Down Flat”. The most streamed albums of 2022 go to Black Sherif’s “The Villain I Never Was” at number one, followed by Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” and Kwesi Arthur’s “Song of Jacob at number three.

More music was discovered and consumed in 2022 via playlists and the most welcomed signature playlists include “Daily Trending”, “Ghana’s Best” and “Top Highlife Jams”.

For the enviable Most Streamed Artists of 2022, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and Lasmid are the Top Males, while the Top Female Artists are Wendy Shay, Gyakie and Diana Hamilton. The Top Booming Stars of 2022 had a phenomenal year of growth, including Lasmid, Camidoh and D jay.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of Africa’s music streaming revolution. It has resolved to use strategic partnership and development initiatives to empower Africa’s digital music ecosystem to realise its potential.

Recent partnerships with France’s Generations Radio and telcos AirtelTigo and MTN in Ghana are moves towards the progress of the streaming culture and legal music consumption while expanding the reach of artists globally and helping Ghana’s music industry to be more viable and beneficial to all stakeholders.

#BoomplayRecapGH2022 playlists are now streaming on the Boomplay app in different genres and categories, capturing all the artists and songs in the Recap and more for users to enjoy and relive their favourite songs and moments of 2022.

The playlists can be found in a special music section in-app tagged Boomplay Recap 2022.

2022 Boomplay Recap Ghana List. Follow the conversation social media via

#BoomplayRecapGH2022 #BoomplayRecap2022

Top Male Artists 2022

1. Black Sherif

2. Shatta Wale

3. Lasmid

Top Female Artists 2022

1. Wendy Shay

2. Gyakie

3. Diana Hamilton

Most Streamed Songs 2022

1. Friday Night - Lasmid

2. Kwaku the Traveller - Black Sherif

3. Down Flat - Kelvynboy

Top Booming Artists 2022

1. Lasmid

2. Camidoh

3. D Jay

Most Streamed Albums 2022

1. The Villain I Never Was - Black Sherif

2. No Pressure - Sarkodie

3. Son of Jacob - Kwesi Arthur

Chart Topping Songs 2022

1. Sip (Alcohol) - Joeboy

2. Friday Night - Lasmid

3. Kwaku the Traveller - Black Sherif

View the complete list here: https://Boom.lnk.to/BoomplayRecapGH2022

