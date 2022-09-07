Who are the most famous twins on YouTube? A list of the top 10

YouTube has grown to become one of the most important platforms in the entertainment industry. You can access a plethora of content, from music to movies. Every day, we see new and emerging content creators vying to be the most viewed or relevant. Famous twins on YouTube are some of the most followed on the platform. They currently enjoy a good chunk of the subscriber base due to their unique approach of creating content.

The McClure siblings walk the runway on 7 September 2017, and Ethan and Grayson Dolan attend a function on 5 June 2019. Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you're looking for famous twins on YouTube, you will be happy to know that there are many. These channels are hosted by siblings and have massive fan bases. Furthermore, these channels provide high-quality content to their subscriber base. So, who are these one-of-a-kind content creators? Discover ten of the most popular ones.

Who are the most famous twins on YouTube?

Undoubtedly, YouTube has nurtured some of the world's most talented individuals. Because of their content, these internet celebrities have amassed massive followings. As a result of their popularity, they have risen to stardom and enjoy popularity comparable to that of some well-known Hollywood actors.

So, who are the most well-known content creators who are twins? Here are ten of the most well-known twin YouTubers.

1. The Dolan Twins

The Dolan twins should come to mind when looking for famous YouTube brothers. Despite leaving YouTube in 2021, the brothers are regarded as some of the most popular content creators on the platform. The duo are brothers Ethan and Grayson, born on 16 December 1999.

The American comedy duo rose to prominence on Vine's video-sharing app in May 2013. The Dolan twins' mirror vine videos were among the popular ones. Their content is centred on entertainment, pranks, and challenges. Unfortunately, the pair no longer uploads content on YouTube but still has a large subscriber base.

2. Brooklyn And Bailey McKnight

Who are the twin sisters on YouTube? Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight are famous American social media entertainers and YouTube stars. According to Nicki Swift, the pair first appeared on YouTube as models for their mother's DIY channel, Cute Girls Hairstyles, a video series of hair design tutorials.

The famous twins' sisters were born on 31 December 1999 in Utah, USA. In 2013, they launched a YouTube channel focused on family-friendly lifestyles and teen interests. In addition, the pair announced their entry into the music industry in early 2017 and released their first single, Dance Like Me, on 3 March 2017.

3. Merrell Twins

The Merrell siblings are identical twin American YouTubers, actresses, musicians, and singers. Paul and Wendy Merrell gave birth to them on 6 August 1996 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The duo started making YouTube videos in 2009. According to Seventeen, the Merrell twins' first video was titled What It's Like to Be a Twin. They had completely forgotten about it until two years later when they discovered it had received 10,000 views and 2,000 subscribers. Their father, Paul Merrell, produces and edits their videos.

4. Stokes Twins

Alan Chen and Alex Chen Stokes are Chinese-American twins who are well-known for their YouTube accounts. The brothers were born in China on 23 November 1996 and turned 25 years old in 2022.

According to Sportskeeda, the Stokes siblings joined YouTube on 11 April 2008. On 21 May 2017, they posted their first public upload, a Q&A video. They started by making videos separately but eventually combined their audiences into a twin account.

What happened to the Stokes twins' parents? The brothers' grandfather died on 18 September 2021, according to HITC. Their grandfather was very important to them because he raised them in China when they were young.

5. Rybka Twins

Teagan and Sam Rybka are dancers and acrobats from Australia. The famous twin sisters were born on 22 June 1995 and rose to prominence after competing on Australia's Got Talent in 2013. The pair joined YouTube on 25 January 2012 and uploaded their first video on 4 September the same year.

6. Lucas and Marcus

Lucas and Marcus Dobre-Mofid are a YouTube dance duo from the United States. They rose to prominence on the now-defunct video app Vine. The brothers create video content such as challenge videos, experiments, vlogs, dance videos, and pranks. Lucas and Marcus first joined YouTube on 20 January 2011.

7. McClure Twins

Ava and Alexis McClure are YouTube stars from the United States. The identical twin sisters are best known for their viral video Twins Realize They Look the Same, which went viral in 2016. Forbes named the McClure Twins the youngest members of Forbes' "Top Kid Influencers" in 2017.

8. Herbert Twins

Elisha and Renee Herbert are identical twin sisters from Australia who run the Herbert Twins YouTube channel. The sisters uploaded their first video around 2017 after joining YouTube on 22 February 2015. Elisha and Renee Herbert's videos include vlogs and beauty.

9. Eli and Liam

Eli and Liam are content creators from the United States who run the YouTube channel Twin Toys. The brothers launched their joint YouTube channel on 29 January 2015. Their channel is all about epic adventures and encountering some entertaining, family-friendly Nerf Wars. The famous twins are well-known for their toy and game reviews.

10. Keith and Kevin Hodge

Keith and Kevin Hodge, fitness gurus, founded Conservative Twins in October 2018. The channel quickly became one of YouTube's most popular conservative political channels. Keith and Kevin Hodge's entertaining presentation style has allowed them to transition from fitness content to political content easily.

Who is the most famous pair of twins?

The most famous twins, according to Insider, are the Olsen sisters. Mary-Kate and Ashley Fuller Olsen are American fashion designers and former actresses who have built a fortune on celebrity status. The Olsen sisters made their acting debut on the Full House TV series.

What are the best YouTube channel name ideas for twins?

The most straightforward approach is to use your first and last name as your channel name. And it works especially well if you intend to be the "face" of your channel.

Famous twins on YouTube are among the platform's original content creators. They offer a unique style different from the countless YouTube channels available. These twin content creators also have a large global fan base, proving that originality is highly valued in the content creation industry.

Yen.com.gh published an intriguing article about socialite and internet celebrity Stassie Karanikolaou's biography. She is well-known for being Kylie Jenner's close friend. However, her celebrity grew after she became a social media model and began posting raunchy social media photos.

Stassie is one of the few celebrities who has had plastic surgery. What is the influencer's age? Find out everything you need to know about Stassie Karanikolaou right here.

Source: YEN.com.gh