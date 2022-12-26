Musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal successfully held the second edition of their Freedom Wave Concert on Sunday, December 25

The pair pulled other Ghanaian musicians to the Accra Sports Stadium to entertain the massive crowd that filled the venue

YEN.com.gh has put together some videos capturing Wendy Shay, Sefa, and other stars who performed at the well-attended show

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal successfully held the second edition of their Freedom Wave Concert on Sunday, December 25.

The well-attended music event saw staunch supporters of the duo thronging the Accra Sports Stadium in their numbers to have fun watching their favourite musicians perform.

Before the main acts ascended the stage to thrill fans, music lovers who turned up at the 40,000-capacity stadium had their money's worth with back-to-back performances from the music pair.

Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, Wendy Shay, OV, Larruso, Keche, Edem, DopeNation, La Meme Gang, FBS, Fotocopy, and Captan were some of the musicians who took to the stage to perform.

Below are some videos of musicians who performed at the second edition of the Freedom Wave Concert.

1. After a long wait, 1 Don Shatta Wale finally hits the stage to perform at his Freedom Wave Concert:

2. Singer Wendy Shay mounts the stage to thrill fans at the second edition of Freedom Wave Concert 22 at the Accra Sports Stadium:

3. Singer Sefa ascends the state at Freedom Wave Concert22 to delight fans with her steamy moves and songs:

4. Dancehall musician Larusso on stage at Freedom Wave Concert22 at the Accra Sports Stadium:

5. Ekorso hitmaker Kofi Jamar rocks the stage at the Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium:

