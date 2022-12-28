Celebrated American rapper and singer Jidenna has been spotted having a good time in Ghana for the Christmas festivities

He was sighted at the Everyday People party in Accra with his team as he was set to perform that night

Many Ghanaians especially the lovely ladies have shown excitement as the video hit the internet

Popular versatile American rapper and singer has been spotted in Ghana and many Ghanaians especially the ladies, have shown excitement at the news.

The 'Bambi' hitmaker was captured at the Everyday People party as he was billed to perform to ravers present at the show.

He was captured with his team as they waited to check their mics before the show began.

He was spotted wearing a sleeveless t-shirt with a pair of trousers and his signature cap. He beamed with smiles as he met a couple of fans who approached him at the event.

The video has gotten many of his Ghanaian fans, especially the ladies, excited as they find out that he is in Ghana.

Reactions as video of Jidenna in Ghana surfaces on the internet

_.stemm said:

Ei bambi bambi nie?

ms_smallyy commented:

I hope he's over Bambi now cos

guyy_mann opined:

Why do we only hear of these events when it’s already happening

africanwaistline opined:

I love how people embrace him even after the comments he made in favour of LGBT rights and saying that being heterosexual and monogamous is due to colonization.

montana.t2121 stated:

Naija Boy

