Celebrated Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has lashed out at organisers of the much-anticipated Afrobeat music festival, Afrochella

This comes after she fell on stage during her performance on Day 1 of the music festival which was held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium

Many of her fervent fans have empathised with her while others have advised her to seek legal redress

Popular Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has called out organisers of the Afrobeat music festival Afrochella after she fell on stage on the night of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The event which took place at the El Wak Sports Stadium saw the 'Rush' hitmaker slip and fall as she was performing on stage on Day 1 of the music festival.

Commenting on the issue, Ayra hinted that the fall was unnecessary and could have been avoided if the organisers had done their due diligence.

She advised that the stage could have been cleaned and dried up after every artiste had performed to avoid such an incident.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote,

Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance , that fall was very unnecessary and painful

Video of Ayra Starr falling on stage:

Reactions as Ayra Starr laments on Twitter after falling on stage at Afrochella Accra

@jennythegirl_ said:

she has performed in outfits like that and there’s been no issue so if she said it’s the stage then it’s the stage

@DrOffShirt commented:

Afrochella will be hearing from my lawyers!

@theonlylegin remarked:

One of the job hazards

@Natty_Fellow stated:

Who let my baby fall

@shaded_purple said:

Yh the fall didn’t look good…

@_Naethan_ remarked:

Ayra don’t worry baby girl I will take them on

@Yinkalead9ja said:

Awww that fall really hurt, imagine something else had happened…. Abeg make nothing happen to our female superstar

@KhertizB commented:

Sabigirl no dey too like "fall"!

@Ronny_Prilla remarked:

You handled it like a pro

@_badmanpanda stated:

❤️❤️❤️hope you no wound abeg

