Celebrated Nigerian artiste Burna Boy has assured partygoers that he would be performing at Afrochella on December 28, 2022

This comes after news began to circulate online that he would not be performing on Day 1 even though he was billed for that slot

Many netizens have taken to social media to share their excitement as the 'Last Last' hitmaker opens up about his performance at Afrochella

Grammy award-winning Burna Boy has cleared the air on his performance at the much-anticipated music festival Afrochella.

Burna Boy to perform at Afrochella. Photo Source: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

This comes after he was billed to perform on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium on December 28, 2022.

With fans being expectant of seeing him perform that night, news began to swirl online that he would not be performing. This was at the back of Burna Boy sharing vacation photos and videos on his Instagram page on December 27, 2022, with the caption,

Off duty, grateful ❤️

To clear any form of doubt, Burna Boy confirmed that he would be performing on Day 2 instead.

He then shared another tweet revealing that he would be there with his band, The Outsiders, to thrill revellers.

Reactions from netizens as Burna Boy confirms Afrochella performance

@laurellobama said:

Let's go to Accra tonight, there's time @MrsChida

@enerhji stated:

make una see who posted "off duty" 2days ago oh

@tapiwa_rose stated:

In this life, I really need to visit Ghana at least once

@mckwess remarked:

This one de3, he will come at all costs

@EstherA22698262 remarked:

I need tickets I’m begging

tilly_hipsy said:

when it is coming then it is doing. Say it twi

rex_ent_hub said:

Off duty has nothing to do with Accra... he must perform at Afrochella oooo..... or dem no pay him money complete???

abass_tetteh commented:

So man dem can’t write in peace

