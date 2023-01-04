A video of the lookalike of Nigeria's Asake who stormed the church premises of a Pentecostal church in Accra, Ghana has gone viral

Dressed in a similar outfit as Asake, the young man got loud cheers from the congregation and the pastor as he displayed his impeccable dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from netizens who have spotted the video which popped up on social media

The lookalike of popular Nigerian musician Asake has stormed one Pentecostal Church in Accra, Ghana as he displayed massive dance moves in front of a congregation during a church service.

Asake's lookalike dancing in church. Photo Source: @kuulpeeps

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a similar outfit to that of the Nigerian superstar, the young man stormed the front view of the church as he danced energetically.

The young man danced to 'Bigger Everyday' by Nigerian gospel artiste Moses Bliss which was being played inside the church premises.

From the video, even though the camera was focused on the young man, one could hear the voice of the pastor cheering him on as well as the congregation giving out loud cheers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens as Asake lookalike storms church with massive dance moves

essa_goneviral said:

Asake go make baggy expensive

aj_ofeibea commented:

My Pentecost boys don't disappoint ❤️

scott_smith_jnr1 remarked:

One thing about Ghanaians is that they’ll be making fun of you but won’t realize where the mocking will take the person too

akosua_blaqberri said:

No be Pentecost that??

coco_brown.xx remarked:

Very soon...the angels above will all join the TikTok dance

fr3me_bella stated:

This Asake probably is a pojoba!

The video has caused a frenzy online as many netizens admire the young man's dedication to being Asake's lookalike.

Afrochella Day 2: Asake Lookalike Storms Stage, Asake Sprays Him With Dollar Notes (Video)

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake spraying dollar notes on his lookalike on Day 2 of the music festival, Afrochella, has gotten the internet buzzing.

In the video, his lookalike stormed the stage as he began to display his impeccable dance moves as the crowd cheered him on.

Asake then took over the stage after his lookalike had displayed his dance moves for some time and began to shower him with dollar notes.

