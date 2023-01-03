Celebrated legendary highlife musicians who were formerly the Lumba Brothers have reunited years after their breakup

In a brief speech on stage at the Kabfam Legends Night, Daddy Lumba hailed Nana Acheampong for introducing him to highlife music

A video of the duo giving a memorable performance on stage has melted the hearts of many netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kojo Fosu well-known as Daddy Lumba has attributed the successes of his music career to his fellow musician Nana Acheampong.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba perform on stage. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The Lumba Brothers, as they were popularly called before their split, thrilled many ravers to throwback songs at the Kabfam Legends Night on January 1, 2022,.

During their performance, they addressed the crowd who were excited, yet in awe that the duo mounted the stage together.

In a brief speech, Daddy Lumba shared a memorable experience of how Nana Acheampong introduced him to highlife music after singing gospel songs in Germany for a number of years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Although the inseparable duo at the time planned to drop a joint album in 1986, financial constraints impeded the process.

Fortunately, the much-anticipated album titled 'Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu' was released in 1989 with the help of Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, who served as the producer.

Reactions as video of Lumba Brothers reuniting after breakup goes viral

babieedappah said:

Beautiful to watch… money stops all nonsense. If you know you know. And to the 3rd person in people’s fight, learn. Nothing is permanent. Mind your business in 2023. Beautiful to watch.

loveman1z stated:

Am I the only person who has watched this video over ten times ✖️. Legends

capo_onana stated:

Nana Acheampong still looks good whaaat

rockeygh remarked:

God richly bless everyone involved in this beautiful reunion ❤️

discovery_with_monamie commented:

We need Lumba Brothers concert ❤️

derbyelliots commented:

Awww this is beautiful to watchnana really looks good

prettysledge46 said:

Watching n smiling through out.

Mzbel Has Apologised To Fans For An Abysmal Performance At Afro Nation Ghana, Issues Statement

YEN.com.gh previously reported that veteran Ghanaian songstress Mzbel issued a public statement after complaints of her abysmal performance on Day 2 of Afrochella trended on social media.

In the introduction of the statement, she apologised to her dearest fans for disappointing them with her performance on the night of December 29, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh