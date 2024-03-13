An elderly man was agitated when rapper Sarkodie refused to spray money on him and other fans after his performance at the Telecel launch

The elderly man compared the rapper to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, saying that the latter would willingly throw money onto his fans when they mob him

The video generated various opinions from Ghanaians, with the majority telling him not to feel entitled to Sarkodie's money

At the Telecel launch on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, an elderly man expressed anger towards Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for not spraying money on him and other fans after his performance.

Elderly man blasts Sarkodie for not spraying money on fans

Lamenting in the video, the elderly man compared Sarkodie to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, who he claimed would happily shower his fans with money anytime they mob him.

The elderly man said that the Otan hitmaker should be open to sharing money with his fans as he expressed his frustrations while others who were present at the Telecel launch tried to console him.

Walking away, the elderly man said people should forget about the existence of Sarkodie since he is not someone who gives.

Video of an elderly man complaining about Sarkodie not spraying money on fans.

Reactions as an elderly man blasted Sarkodie for not spraying money on fans at the Telecel launch

The video sparked debate on social media as many wondered why the man would compare Sarkodie to Shatta Wale. Below are the opinions of Ghanaians.

abdullai670 said:

Eiiii Ghana ‼️‼️‼️ hmmmm so when did that spraying cash become responsibility

paakow_demosky said:

The man want to talk say kabutey be POP anaa

ina9aa said:

Would you keep quiet; do you not know about finding a job.

albert_emu said:

Go sell coconut even work no dey stop blame people

gentle_rasta_gh said:

So my question is he’s no a man also to make same money , like others ? Or he just want to be poor and keep begging

khenstone said:

Arrant nonsense..wey kind entitlement be that

semex25 said:

Kwasia man w) b) bra anka w) b3 ka s3 obi en tutu sika engu wiem useless a$$hole

Shatta Wale gifted Jay Foley GH₵5K at 3Music TV, sprayed more cash on fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was given a kingly treatment for his first appearance on 3Music TV's Culture Daily show.

The musician had an exhaustive discussion with the hosts, from his personal beliefs as an artiste to his career trajectory.

Thousands of viewers joined the live stream of Shatta Wale's interview while a couple of fans thronged the station's premises to meet him.

