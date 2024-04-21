Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Acheampong ignited nostalgic emotions in Ghanaians when he mounted the stage at Onua Showtime with McBrown and performed his hit songs

He performed on the Sunday, April 21, 2024, edition of the show with two energetic dancers

Many people talked about the songs he performed being their favourite

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Acheampong was a guest on actress Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV called Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Nana Acheampong performed on Onua Showtime with McBrown

Nana Acheampong thrilled guests and viewers of Onua Showtime with McBrown with his all-time hit songs.

A video of him performing his 2015 hit song Casanova reignited nostalgic emotions in Ghanaians as they took to the comment section to talk bout how much they loved the song.

Nana Acheampong, who is the father of musician Gyakie, was on stage with two dancers who danced their hearts out during his performance.

Below is a video snippet of Nana Acheampong's performance on Onua TV.

Reactions to the electrifying performance of Nana Acheampong on Onua Showtime with McBrown

The video excited many Ghanaians who watched Nana Acheampong's performance on Onua TV's Instagram page.

Many were delighted since it had been a long time since the veteran highlife musician performed.

akosuaappiah said:

Our legend is still looking good. champion lover

__damon__ad__ said:

Legendary performance ❤️

aj_adepa_edith said:

My favourite song o

adjeifelixoduro said:

The energy is super

akua.ewoenam said:

good to see our legends doing what they know how to do best

dictaboss said:

Pls when is the repeat?

Nana Acheampong stopped Zion as he tried to ask him about his other daughter Sheila

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Nana Acheampong, during an interview with blogger Zionfelix, stopped him after he tried to ask questions about his other daughter Sheila.

The media personality had asked him questions about his daughter and musician Gyakie, which he happily answered, but as soon as Zion tried to ask about Sheila, he stopped him.

Nana Acheampong used hand signals to stop him, which made Zion quickly switch topics, but social media users noticed.

