Samini launched an attack on Sarkodie in multiple tweets as he expressed his displeasure about the rapper ignoring his collaboration requests

He threw shade at Sarkodie and said he was capable of doing his own hooks and did not need to rely on the creativity of other musicians to make hits unlike the rapper

Samini made the statement in the late hours of Monday, 23rd January 2023, after a fan asked when he was going to collaborate on a project with Sarkodie

Legendary musician, Samini, has been in the trends for hours after he made some snide remarks about rapper, Sarkodie.

The reggae/dancehall icon was peeved about being ignored by Sarkodie after he approached him on multiple occasions for a feature verse on his project.

An embittered Samini made the allegations against Sarkodie when a fan on Twitter asked him when he was going to collaborate again with the rapper on a song. The question lead to Samini offloading the anger he harboured, off his chest as he went on a long rant in multiple tweets.

In one of the tweets, he threw shade at Sarkodie, saying he did not need to depend on other artistes for features since he was capable of doing his own hooks.

He alleged that Sarkodie depends on other musicians to make hit songs. Many folks felt that Samini's comments were coming from a place of hate and said the snide remarks were unnecessary.

Netizens Feel Samini Is Seeking Attention

papay3guyyy said:

Hw3 na as you tag am no you dey want make he reply you? Gyama woyale, underground Artist like you

saltysarkcesss commented:

You are grown enough. What is the phycology behind this tweets? Sarkodie also does features alone and still blow

Humphreydaves also wrote:

This is coming from a place of hate. Is Sarkodie the only artiste that features other artistes? Has he not done any verse for other artistes under 24hrs? Stop this

kwesi_kudoh said:

Funny tweets, he needs others verses to blow and you needed his verse so bad that you’re this pained. You still no recover from 2019 AoD award. Masa sleep

