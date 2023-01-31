'New African Lady' hitmaker Fantana has announced the passing of her alleged lover Ayanle Husein in a touching message on social media

She took to her official Snapchat account to share the heartbreaking news as she eulogised the kind young man in a series of posts

She shared memorable videos she had with Ayanle Husein which showed that they both truly had adorable moments together when he was alive

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Fantana, has announced the death of her boyfriend in a heartfelt post on her official Snapchat account.

In a heartfelt message, she disclosed the name of her supposed lover as Ayanle Husein, who is a Muslim. She noted that when he was alive, he used to teach her about the Quran and she did the same with the Bible.

Reminiscing about the good old days, she shared that she was going to miss him and that she has not been able to control her tears since she heard the heartbreaking news.

She also hinted that with his passing, there are several plans that will be left unfulfilled. She noted that she was going to help him move to Potomac so that he could be closer to her to support her when she auditioned for the Real Housewives of Potomac.

She further stated that Ayanle Husein was one person who supported her dreams even though they did not make sense. She hinted that they were so much in love with each other that from the first day they met, they have been inseparable.

Below is the touching message Fantana wrote for Ayanle Husein.

Fantana announces the passing of her lover. Photo Source: @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Fantana never revealed her lover into the limelight until his unfortunate demise.

