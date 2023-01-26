A video of 'Ever Lasting' hitmaker Stonebwoy speaking the Jamaican language, Patois, has popped up online

The way he spoke with so much flare in the video left his wife amazed that she decided to record and share it with netizens

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was in Kingston, Jamaica for the Rebel Salute concert where he gave a thrilling performance

A video of reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy speaking Patois, the common language in Jamaica, has surfaced on the internet.

Dr Louisa Satekla (left) and Stonebwoy (right) having a good time in Jamaica. Photo Source: @drlouisa_s @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The video was shared on the Snapchat handle of Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, as she was awestruck with the fluidity with which her husband spoke the language.

Stonebwoy was seated next to his wife in the backseat of the car when the video was being captured. He spoke the Patois language with so much flare, Dr Satekla was left in awe and decided to capture it.

She giggled as the manner and tone in which her husband spoke the language was unusual since he spoke like a true Jamaican.

The 'Gidigba' hitmaker was recorded having a conversation with a friend he met on his trip to Kingston, Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the video was recorded in Jamaica when Stonebwoy took over the big stage in Jamaica at the Rebel Salute music festival on January 21, 2023.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy speaking Patois fluently.

Watch the full video of Stonebwoy's time in Jamaica and his electrifying performance at Kingston, Jamaica's Rebel Salute music festival.

Comments from netizens as they spot Stonebwoy's thrilling performance at the Rebel Salute concert

epixodemusic said:

Proud GEEEEEEEEEEEE

popcaanmusic remarked:

Jamaica! where reggae music and dancehall is from

ogeethemc said:

President!

gerrard_ia

REBEL SALUTE

dumanyojustine

More big things Gidigba Bhim

Meanwhile, netizens have shared their views on Stonebwoy's entertaining stagecraft at the recently held Rebel Salute concert, bringing thousands of Jamaicans together.

