Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been interviewed on the Breakfast Club Show in America a few days after he was seen on a tour with his wife Dr Louisa

He got his fans and other Ghanaians gushing over the interview as they saw it as a big win for Ghana and the entertainment industry to be recognised on such a big American entertainment show

Stonebwoy revealed that a line in his song called ‘therapy’ was purported to send a message that, it is sometimes safer to be told a lie because of the trauma that relationships present at the moment.

Stonebwoy, the award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, was recently interviewed on the popular American radio show, The Breakfast Club. During the interview, he spoke about his musical journey, his creative process, and his personal life.

One of the highlights of the interview was when Stonebwoy revealed the inspiration behind one of his hit songs, "Therapy".

According to the dancehall artiste, the message that was purported to be spread by the song was how lying to someone could be therapy.

He does not support lies. However, on some occasions, people have been saved from depression and so much pain with lies. And the song however was about a man in love who prefers to be lied to by his lover.

Stonebwoy's explanation of the song's meaning was met with both laughter and appreciation from the hosts of The Breakfast Club. He was praised for his honesty and for the relatable lyrics, which many people can relate to.

Fans happy to see Stonebwoy putting Ghana on the map

cabum_da_chedeshi commented:

Blaaaa stone!!!✌WordUp!!

_adore_me_lexxii's commented

New fan!! Loved the interview and your music

hanatay commented:

No he’s trying to say that, sometimes people prefer the lie instead of the truth because it makes it easier for them to handle the truth ‍♀️

kekelithegoat commented:

That sh!t feels like therapy lol

