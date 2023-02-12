Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE has revealed how Ghanaian musicians KiDi, Edem and Stonebwoy were able to represent Ghana at the 65th Grammys in America

She hinted that she had to pull some strings to make it possible even though it was a tough decision on which Ghanaian artistes to invite

She disclosed that it was her dream to see Ghana represent at the recently held 65th Grammy's since that has not been the case in the past

President of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE has shared how she was able to obtain invites to the Grammys for Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy, Edem and KiDi.

King Promise (left), Dentaa and KiDi (middle) and Sarkodie (right) in photos.

In an interview with Sammy Forson on JoyFM's Showbiz A-Z, she noted that after receiving her show invite, she did not want to be selfish about it but rather found out how she could extend that invite to her Ghanaian brothers.

She explained that she reached out to the CEO of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jnr. if she could obtain invites for some Ghanaian artistes.

Dentaa further stated that after she obtained three invites, she had to decide on whom to give them to. Her decision was based on right and key persons, and then who was in America at the moment.

She said that when deciding, she knew Stonebwoy was in the States and KiDi was also planning to come there. Also, she said that Edem was already in the States.

She added that she was able to get invites for Edem, Stonebwoy, and KiDi; however, Sarkodie and King Promise, unfortunately, were not able to make it to the 65th Grammy Awards.

“But for me, I really wanted to make sure that we (Ghana) had a good representation at this year’s Grammy Awards,” she said.

