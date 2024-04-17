Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene and Okyeame Kwame got many of their fans excited when they dropped a teaser to their unreleased song

Singer Kuami Eugene and rapper Okyeame Kwame got many people excited when they performed a teaser of their unreleased song inside the former's studio at his residence.

Kuami Eugene and Okyeame Kwame in the studio. Image Credit: @okyeamekwame

Kuami Eugene and Okyeame Kwami to drop a new banger

In the caption of the Instagram post shared by Okyeame Kwame, he noted that he paid Kuami Eugene a visit to his residence, and they ended up creating a masterpiece.

Okyeame Kwame, who is the Climate Change Ambassador and an Artivist, asked his fervent fans whether to drop the song on his birthday, April 17, 2024.

Below is the caption:

I visited @kuamieugene and he is OK . Should we drop this on my birthday?

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene's right arm, still in a sling, showed that he was still recovering from his near-fatal car accident.

Below is a video of Okyeame Kwame and Kuami Eugene performing their unreleased song in the latter's studio.

Reactions to Kuami Eugene and Okyeame Kwame's unreleased song

Many people in the comment section talked about how talented Kuami Eugene is when it comes to crafting hit songs.

People talked about how much they loved the teaser of the unreleased song such that they shared their anticipation for its official release date.

Below are the reactions to the video posted on Okyeame Kwame's Instagram page:

afuaasantewaasingathon said:

I’m dancing Adwoa already deeerrm

mrsokyeame said:

My faves❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kwame ne Kwame

_mr_cassidy said:

This is illegal…kuami Eugene is too good herh we go blow this song on TikTok wai…kuami Eugene ba❤️

jhentil_philbland_ said:

The instrumentals nu. This be mad!!

kim_acquah said:

Who ever said Kuami can’t sing herrrrrr this boy can sing in different rhythms . Im speechless ❤

beverly_afaglo

Saturday fuor di3 saaaa. We dope

possigh1 said:

KUAMI EUGENE NOAA WOY3 BAYIFO) WOOW❤️

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

Wow! I love the chorus ❤️

thisisfrema said:

Eiiiii nwom no 3y3 d3 ooo. This one de3 #dynamicfriday ooo

"Too talented": Kuami Eugene says Asantewaa helped him write Canopy

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene revealed that TikToker Asantewaa helped write the powerful lyrics to his newly released hit song, Canopy.

This came at the back of several fans wondering how the TikToker learnt the lyrics very fast the moment the song was released.

Many people applauded Asantewaa in the comments, while others talked about how much they loved the song.

However, speaking to YEN.com.gh, the PR team of the singer threw more light on his comment.

