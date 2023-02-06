'Enjoyment' crooner KiDi was among the many international stars who were present at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony

Dripping in a stylish suit and bell-bottom trousers, KiDi stole the spotlight on the red carpet

Ghanaians and many of his lovely fans have gushed over how handsome he looked at the awards ceremony

2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi was spotted at the 65th Grammys and he looked dapper in a suit as many admire his sense of style.

KiDi looking dapper in suit. Photo Source: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the exciting news that he was also there to witness the Academy Awards, he hinted that he did have a good time at the ceremony.

He looked dapper in a neatly sewn long-sleeved suit. He paired it with bell-bottom trousers. To accessorise his look, he wore dark sunglasses.

To top it all, he wore black loafer heels which sparkled and added some spice to his entire look. The 'Touch It' crooner rocked his signature blonde hair as he posed in photos.

He was spotted with Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Show. She also looked gorgeous in a red gown.

The much-anticipated ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Below are photos of KiDi at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Annual Grammy Awards

lovemelanin2022 said:

He looks so dapper

heiressjacinta stated:

Hope say you no match anybody oh

dentaa_show remarked:

Thanks for accepting the invitation bro. You killed it #redcarpet #grammys

mannynorte commented:

Love to see it!!

ivyenyonam_ said:

Now that’s what I call stylish!

showboy_the_blogger1 remarked:

We love to see this ❤️❤️❤️

asantethomas264 said:

Breaking the rules and changing the game

thehighestblog stated:

Sugar Daddy to the GLOBE ❤

KiDi and Berla Mundi slay in same Balmain bag

Dennis Nana Dwamena known in showbiz as KiDi is one of the most stylish Ghanaian male stars. As he pays close attention to his style and fashion anytime he steps out.

He was recently spotted wearing a Balmain bag similar to that of Berla Mundi, and the underlying question is, who wore it best?

Source: YEN.com.gh